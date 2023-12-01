After Wednesday’s campaign launch in Battery Park, I asked Mike Paulson, associate director of the Brooklyn-based Sane Energy Project which aims “to replace fracked gas infrastructure with 100% democratically controlled, renewable energy,” how New York could avoid the problems currently bedeviling renewables in neighboring states. “It’s disappointing and concerning that these projects are in jeopardy,” he said of the private windfarms in New England and New Jersey, noting that they would have brought jobs and climate relief to those regions. But their failure, he emphasized, “points to the important role for public power.”

Private developers, Paulson and other public power advocates point out, must make a profit for their shareholders, which means every market problem—inflation, supply chain issues, interest rates—is a setback. “They’re not obligated to think about our climate targets, “ said Paulson, “or about how many kids went to the emergency room with asthma. With public power, we can take a more responsible approach.”

But turning BPRA into reality will still take work. The biggest obstacle to passing BPRA, and the reason it took four years, is the fossil fuel industry. The Public Power coalition expects those interests to try to slow or derail the adoption of public power. They’re optimistic—organizers point out that the passage of BPRA demonstrated that popular support can sometimes defeat the relentless pressure of corporate campaign contributions. “We are up against some of the most monied lobbyists,” Kristen Gonzalez, a Assemblywoman who successfully campaigned on BPRA last year and attended the launch of the new campaign on Wednesday, told me. But, she emphasized, the coalition has demonstrated its ability to organize and defeat them.