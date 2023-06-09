How New York State Could Unlock Billions for Climate Finance

While the U.S. and other public creditors might accept making back less money to prevent more widespread suffering abroad, those funds can still be gobbled up by Wall Street. Because so many of those investors are based in New York City, an inordinate amount of those legal battles happen in New York courts governed by New York laws. That the bill would take effect immediately means it could start to make a difference fast.

“Zambia is going through a debt restructuring now. If that legislation doesn’t pass people are going to die of hunger,” said Eric LeCompte, executive director of Jubilee USA, a non-profit that has been leading the charge for the bill as part of a broader coalition. “What we learned at the dawn of the pandemic is that the most important decisions on climate change aren’t made at the UN, but in the IMF, World Bank, G20 and New York State legislature. It’s those entities which can free up resources for climate mitigation and adaption.”

The details of sovereign debt proceedings can seem impossibly dense, although the basic dynamics aren’t hard to grasp. When a country goes bankrupt, public and private creditors that have lent that country money come to the table in court to determine who gets paid what and when. Creditors, including the World Bank and Paris Club (wealthy countries like the US and many EU member states), will often negotiate restructuring deals that involve accepting a hit to the returns they initially expected. While those deals can come with punishing terms for borrower countries, they’re ostensibly meant to allow countries to regain access credit markets, continue funding basic public services and get on a stronger economic footing.