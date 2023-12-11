A recent study in Political Research Quarterly sought to determine degrees of antisemitism on left and right. Researchers Eitan Hersh and Laura Royden asked a series of questions of 3,500 respondents, 2,500 of whom were under 30 (because prior research indicates that antisemitism is higher among young people). They divided them into seven ideological categories—far more than the normal three—because they wanted to get as precise a view as possible of the prevalence of antisemitism among, for example, mainstream liberals and conservatives compared to people further to their left and right.

This was the big takeaway: Antisemitic attitudes were far more prevalent on the right. “The data show,” Hersh and Royden write, “the epicenter of antisemitic attitudes is young adults on the far right.” For example, Hersh and Royden asked respondents if Jews were more loyal to Israel than the United States. The lowest percentages were scored by the “liberal” (17 percent) and “very liberal” (10 percent) groups. The “moderate,” “moderate conservative,” “conservative,” and “very conservative” groups all scored around 40 percent on that question. And the antisemitic sentiment was more prevalent among young rightists than older ones. For example, the percentage of very conservative respondents over 30 who thought Jews have too much power in the United States was around 10, while for those under 30, that percentage was around 45.

The second point to make about the right is even more salient. Generally speaking, the antisemites of the left are neither a big part of the Democratic Party nor of the Joe Biden coalition. Many of them, as Jonathan Chait observed in a column last month, actively spurn the Democratic Party. This is the main reason why Biden and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who is Jewish, had no trouble denouncing Magill. The antisemitism that she permitted simply has little to no constituency in the Democratic Party.