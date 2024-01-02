Why Are Republicans So Bad at Podcasting?

For decades, the dullest rite of passage in American politics has been the campaign book. In the months before any presidential election, the country’s presses are jammed up with hackneyed titles like Courage to Stand, American Dreams, and Hard Choices. (Those are all real names, by the way—from Tim Pawlenty, Marco Rubio, and Hillary Clinton, respectively. All lack the verve and courage of my favorite political book title: This Is Herman Cain! My Journey to the White House.) Theoretically, these works are meant to introduce the presidential aspirant to the American voter. In reality, they exist as a pretext to getting them on television—and, later, for being sold in bulk, often at marked-up prices, to donors.

The campaign book is boring by design. The goal is not to settle scores or, for that matter, to produce anything revelatory at all. They are, in many cases, padded out platforms. They’re safe spaces, dry runs to try out anecdotes that will soon be worn out on the trail: Achievements can be exaggerated, but only so much. Controversy must be avoided at any cost. The goal is a glossy cover embossed with the politician’s visage—smiling or stern, depending on the intended themes of the campaign—that can then be used to boost name recognition and familiarize future voters with a set of themes. These too, remain largely unchained: growing the economy, protecting the country, maybe an anecdote or two about a favored bill that was passed or an adversary who was stared down. The choices are hard, sure, but the politician always has the courage to stand when it matters. The dreams are always American.