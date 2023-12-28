This U.S. Agency Lent Nearly $1 Billion to Fossil Fuel Projects in 2023

Not long after taking office, in January 2021, President Joe Biden signed an executive order which tasked the bank and other federal agencies with identifying “steps through which the United States can promote ending international financing of carbon-intensive fossil fuel–based energy.” At U.N. climate talks at the end of that year, the White House joined 38 other countries and institutions in a vow to “end new direct public support for the international unabated fossil fuel energy sector within one year of signing this statement.”

Those pledges and rhetoric have kept up in recent years. “EXIM financing can be a powerful tool in turning low-carbon and renewable energy projects into reality,” EXIM President and Chair Reta Jo Lewis said at the U.N. climate talks in Dubai earlier this month, as noted in a press release boasting that the bank has provided $1 billion in financing for “climate projects” this year.

There have been attempts to shift the bank’s historic friendliness toward fossil fuels. Its 2019 congressional re-authorization included a requirement that it devote at least 5 percent of its financing to renewable energy exports. An analysis from NGOs Oxfam and Perspectives Climate Group found that, in 2021, just 1.25 percent of its financing was deemed environmentally beneficial; only 0.2 percent of support was devoted to renewable energies. Between 2017 and 2021, the bank provided $5.78 billion in financing for fossil fuels projects and just $120 million for clean energy.