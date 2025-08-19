MAGA Rep’s Town Hall Derails Over Her Support for Trump Tariffs
Representative Harriet Hageman was ruthlessly booed as she doubled down on backing Donald Trump.
Summer recess is turning out to be a crude wake-up call for Republican lawmakers, who appear to be learning just how much their constituents hate the Trumpian policies they’ve voted for.
Wyoming Representative Harriet Hageman had her own rude awakening at a Natrona County town hall on Monday when she was pressed to explain her ongoing support for Donald Trump’s “liberation day” tariff plan.
“Who is responsible for establishing tariffs in our country?” asked a male attendee.
“Well right now, the president has taken that authority,” Hageman said, cut off by a loud “boo” from the audience.
“Why did he take that authority? You guys gave it to him. The House of Representatives are responsible for establishing tariffs. You gave that to him,” the attendee continued, urged on by cheers and applause from the crowd.
“The next thing I’d like to ask you, when you look at the bigger picture—” he continued, before Hageman cut him off to claim that the tariffs had “raised over $150 billion dollars.” But that only further incensed the crowd, who began to shout at their elected lawmaker.
“Who pays for them? Who pays for them? We pay for them,” the attendee on the microphone retorted.
“Inflation has not gone up,” Hageman said.
It was the third event in a matter of weeks that Hageman had bombed on stage in front of her constituents. In a heated exchange with a female attendee at a Casper town hall earlier Monday, the 62-year-old’s stated belief that mail-in ballots are not “foundational tools” of democratic elections was practically met with screams from the irate crowd.
The Wyoming Republican was also practically roasted in the rural town of Pinedale on July 29 when she justified the planned repeal of the Environmental Protection Agency’s landmark “endangerment finding,” which required corporations to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.
“The endangerment finding is absolutely based upon false science,” Hageman told the crowd, who jeered back at her. “Lie, lie!” they chanted over her.
“CO2 is not a pollutant,” Hageman shouted. “As far as the validity and the science that was the foundation for that, they cooked the books.”
Hageman isn’t the only MAGA legislator who has gotten scorched during the last few weeks for voting against the interests of her constituents. New York Representative Elise Stefanik was roundly booed by a feisty crowd when she emerged in Plattsburg Monday to rename a county building, and Nebraska Representative Mike Flood was excoriated during a town hall earlier this month for failing to protect SNAP benefits, veterans’ programs, and health care access, which combined with voters’ simmering resentment for lagging on the release of the Epstein files.