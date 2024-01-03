There’s Nothing Undemocratic About Barring Trump From the Ballot

They don’t seem to notice that the people have already rendered their own decision, precisely by the gold-standard means they all suggest. They rejected Trump twice. In 2016, Hillary Clinton got nearly three million more votes than he did. Four years later, Joe Biden beat him by more than seven million votes.

It’s only because of the Electoral College, an unpopular constitutional relic, that the American people do not get to make their own decision, by majority vote. If they did, then a party as extreme as today’s Republicans could never hope to secure the presidency, or for that matter the Senate. They are only as potent a force—and an undemocratic force at that—because the Electoral College magnifies the power of sparsely populated rural states. If, in 2020, Trump had won 45,000 additional votes in Arizona, Georgia, and Wisconsin, he would be president today.

A similar scenario in 2024 is his most promising path back to the White House. What those making the Argument From Democracy have glossed over, in fact, is that it is exceedingly likely that a majority of Americans will reject Trump for a third time. It is, however, quite possible that they will be thwarted again by the Electoral College. If that is Trump’s path to the presidency—and it is probably his only possible path—it would be yet another defeat for democracy.