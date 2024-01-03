There’s Nothing Undemocratic About Barring Trump From the Ballot

I express no view here about the legal merits of the decisions handed down by Colorado or Maine—though The New Republic’s Matt Ford has argued that the Colorado decision was sound. I will simply note that the Argument From Democracy has nothing to do with those legal merits. It is really just an objection to the provision in the Fourteenth Amendment that bars insurrectionists from office. But if we are going to allow our Constitution to organize our politics in undemocratic ways, then the same reasons apply even when the undemocratic ways are less familiar.

Were Trump to be excluded from a ballot, Trump voters would of course claim that they have been cheated. But they will claim that anyway, in any possible scenario in which Trump does not win reelection. He will lie about the outcome, and they will believe him. We have already run this experiment. Almost 70 percent of Republicans think the 2020 election was stolen by Joe Biden, even though that claim was rejected by every judge it came before, including Trump’s own appointees. These voters are insulated from reality here, as with climate change, vaccination, and many other issues.

There are good reasons to worry about the consequences of Trump’s disqualification from the ballot. It’s hard to predict what might happen if the Supreme Court upholds it. Plausible, scary possibilities abound. Some states would doubtless defy it and nominate Trump anyway. Some Trump supporters would respond the way they did on January 6.