Why Stop With Donald Trump? There Were Other January 6 Insurrectionists.

Yes, yes, that’s not corroborated anywhere else. Maybe Meadows knows. But Hutchinson said a lot of explosive things, describing acts to which there were other witnesses (Trump grabbing for the steering wheel in the Beast), and she has not been credibly challenged by anyone. Indeed, on the point of the steering wheel incident, she did initially lie to the committee, feeling pressured by her lawyer to deny that she remembered Trump doing that. She later admitted that she lied and told the whole story.

That we even have to debate these things is in some sense ridiculous. The Colorado Supreme Court felt compelled to spend 18 long pages (starting on page 69, if you’re interested) arguing three points that, to any sane and reasonable person, are obvious: (1) the presidency is an office under the United States, (2) the president is an officer of the United States, (3) the presidential oath is an oath to support the Constitution. Well, that’s the law for you. But at least the decision shreds Trump’s lawyers’ arguments.

And I should quickly note this crucial point. Critics of the Colorado decision will argue that judges in three other states have tossed similar suits. That is true, but so is this: Not one of the suits was dismissed on substantive grounds. In Minnesota, the state Supreme Court decided merely that a winner of a state party primary is not definitionally a presidential nominee and that, in any case, there is no state law barring a Minnesota political party from nominating an ineligible candidate. In the other three states—Florida, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island—judges found that the plaintiffs lacked standing (handy litigation tracker here).