Why Stop With Donald Trump? There Were Other January 6 Insurrectionists.

The word “conspiracy” has been used many times—but I don’t think promiscuously—with respect to what happened on January 6, 2021. A conspiracy by definition involves a lot of people. If these or other Republican House members conspired just to have Congress vote against the certification of Joe Biden as president, would that rise to the level of engaging in “insurrection or rebellion,” to use the amendment’s language? Maybe, maybe not. But if they encouraged violence as a means of pressuring members to vote that way? It would seem pretty hard to deny that that would count as insurrection or rebellion.

Bottom line: As exhaustively as that day has been investigated and studied, there is still a lot we don’t know, for the simple reason that the vast majority of the people involved have something to hide and have refused to speak about it. So we might never know the whole story. But we should never forget that what happened on January 6 may have been orchestrated by one man, but, well, it took a village. And even if the Supreme Court surprises us and sets in motion a series of events by which we manage to rid ourselves of Trump, the village will still be full of idiots—and worse.