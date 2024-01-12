Flying Sucks!

It’s a gorgeous, slightly whimsical, and completely impractical journey. The whole trip takes almost double the time it would in a car. Prices aren’t outrageous by U.S. standards; a coach seat this week will run you about $160. But the lack of reliable Wi-Fi means either taking off a day from work or testing your luck with a mobile hot spot. You’re also liable to hit some kind of snag along the way. When we showed up to board our first leg, a compassionate Amtrak desk attendant informed us that it’d been canceled, with no email or signage indicating as much. There were no alternate routes that’d allow us to make our connection. She disappeared for a few minutes into a back office before informing us that she’d called an Uber to drive us all the way to Downtown Los Angeles’s Union Station, just in time for rush-hour traffic.

On vacation this summer, by contrast, I took a stunningly pleasant, functional train journey from Paris to Marseille. Well-equipped three-hour trains between the two cities—just a few miles closer than San Diego and Oakland—run several times a day, and cost between $55 and $110, depending on when you book. You can book a slightly slower ride for less than $20.

Last year, France banned domestic flights that can be substituted with train journeys that last two-and-a-half hours or less. You can, that is, still take a flight from Paris to Marseille. But why? By train you can show up 15 minutes before departure in the center of the city, pick up a sandwich for a few Euros, and be deposited out among the bustling old port city’s many restaurants, cafés, and shops after your speedy zip through the French countryside. The Wi-Fi is fast, and the outlets work. Take a plane, and you’ll almost certainly spend more money for the pleasure of trekking miles outside the city hours before your flight and getting herded through a Byzantine national security infrastructure. On the other side awaits a glorified mall filled with overpriced snacks and haggard travelers waiting to be loaded into a sweaty metal tube.