How Car Culture Funnels Drivers Into Debt, Jail, and Danger

By the 1970s, driving was a necessity in most parts of the country, at least if you wanted to access employment, health care, food, and education. And increasingly that meant inevitable contact with the police.

Beginning in the 1970s and ’80s, municipalities around the country began filling budgetary shortfalls by extracting cash through fines and fees at every moment of a person’s involvement with the criminal legal system, from arrest to pretrial detention, to sentencing, to incarceration, to probation. In 1991, just a quarter of incarcerated people reported receiving legal financial obligations, or LFOs—debts related to a conviction. A decade and a half later, two-thirds did. A 2015 multistate study conducted by the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights found the average debt for court-related fines and fees alone was $13,607; for comparison, the study found that over two-thirds of people in jail reported incomes of below $12,000.

Also beginning in the 1980s, states began imposing driver’s license suspensions for offenses totally unrelated to driving, including for failure to pay LFOs. A 2019 study found that 15 percent of North Carolina’s licensed adult drivers had active license suspensions for failure to appear in court or pay fines, with Black and Latino drivers vastly overrepresented. In California in 2017, 17 percent of the state’s entire adult population had their licenses suspended for failure to pay traffic fines or appear in court. Additionally, the late twentieth century saw the dramatic expansion of police use of civil forfeiture—when police seize assets that they suspect are connected to criminal activity. This occurred first as a weapon in the “war on drugs” and subsequently as a budgetary stopgap. During the first two decades of the twenty-first century, Headworth notes, the value of property forfeited exceeded the FBI’s estimates of the value of property lost through burglaries. And cars again funneled people into this system, as forfeiture actions often begin with a traffic stop for a minor infraction and end with a motorist losing thousands of dollars, even when they are not charged with any crime or issued a traffic ticket.

In many parts of the country, this system of financial extraction is accompanied by police violence. Municipalities that derive a higher portion of their budgets from fines and fees have bigger Black populations and more police shootings, according to research from the Fines and Fees Justice Center. Before Philando Castile was shot and killed during a 2016 traffic stop in Minneapolis, he had been pulled over by police at least 49 times over a 13-year period, the vast majority for minor problems. He racked up over $6,000 in fines, and had his license revoked again and again, mostly for failure to pay a fine, show up to a court hearing, or provide proof of insurance. None of his interactions with police was for drunk driving or any other felony offense; the final stop was for a broken taillight.