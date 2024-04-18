How the Suburbs Became a Trap

These humiliations carry consequences. The psychologists Juan Del Toro and Ming-Te Wang have found that suspensions for minor infractions depress student grades for up to two years afterward. They also affect students’ long-term futures. Young people who’ve been suspended are more likely to drop out, failing to graduate from high school or college, and they are more likely to be involved in the criminal justice system. Other kids learn lessons from these suspensions too. Lopsided treatment, as when white students get a pass for disruptive behavior, elevates the preferred kids’ standing, while revealing the authorities’ view of Black kids as deficient and menacing. In other words, by inflicting unfair punishment, schools hold down the kids they are supposed to be launching. They also transform the way the suburbs feel by embedding the potential for violation into the school’s hallways, classrooms, and offices.

Nika found herself consumed by frustration, disappointment, anger, and “something like grief.” But she did not choose to retreat. Instead, she joined a fight against Gwinnett’s punitive schools. An organization named STOPP, or School to Prison Pipeline, was gathering data on Gwinnett’s record of dealing out undue suspensions of Black students. Founded by Marlyn Tillman, who had sued and won Gwinnett’s acknowledgment that her son was not the gang member they claimed, STOPP assisted parents in exercising their rights and helping them advocate for their kids when the school system bared its racial bias. Nika armed herself with STOPP’s statistics and confronted the Jones administrators, demanding acknowledgment that Corey had suffered at the hands of biased teachers. They needed to remove the unjust suspensions from his record and devise a plan for Corey’s success, she insisted. The school administrators listened but backed down only partially, agreeing to drop Corey’s two outstanding suspensions. That didn’t address how he would fare going forward in school, but at least it gave him something of a fresh start.

Instead of launching residents into steady upward mobility or at least stability, the suburbs now send many families into a state of constant questioning: Will they be able to remain in their homes, or will their towns price them out with property tax hikes? Will their children be boosted up by their teachers and principals or torn down? Will creative and dedicated educators have enough funding and political support to realize their visions, or will they be forced to disappoint their young charges? The uncertainty and the constant dread that conditions might worsen defines the new suburban landscape as solidly as a run-down Cape Cod.