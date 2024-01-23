A Trump Reelection Will Be Hell on American Workers

The Joy Silk doctrine was a board policy from 1949 to 1969 that required employers to recognize and bargain with a union when a majority of workers signed cards to join, barring any “good faith doubt” that there was a majority. The NLRB abandoned Joy Silk in favor of the Gissel doctrine, which allowed employers to refuse to recognize a union and demand a formal election conducted by the NLRB. Employers used the waiting period before an NLRB election to engage in union busting, often committing unfair labor practices—for example, threatening to fire employees who vote for a union—that undermine a worker’s likelihood of joining the union.



Abruzzo hasn’t quite succeeded in reinstituting Joy Silk, but she came close with last year’s Cemex case, in which the NLRB ruled if an employer was found to have engaged in any unfair labor practices in the run-up to an NLRB election, the employer would be forced to recognize and bargain with the union. Reactions to Cemex are a microcosm of the contrast between the Trump and Biden administrations—vitriol from the Chamber of Commerce, the Federalist Society, and trade associations; praise by unions who see it as a landmark victory for workers.



At the Department of Labor, Trump’s nominees were a carousel of lackeys with one qualifying trait in common: a disdain for any policy that helped workers live better lives. The first pick for secretary of labor was Alexander Pudzer, a heavyweight campaign donor and CEO of the fast-food conglomerate CKE Restaurants. When he wasn’t busy overseeing fast-food chains that were routinely fined by the department’s Wage and Hour Division, he found time to criticize the Obama administration for expanding eligibility for overtime pay, instituting paid sick leave for contractors, and attempting to raise the minimum wage. Pudzer’s nomination fell through—alas, not because he was fundamentally opposed to the Labor Department’s mission but due to a series of scandals, including the fact that he personally employed an undocumented housekeeper, racked up several domestic violence accusations from his ex-wife, and outsourced jobs to the Philippines.

