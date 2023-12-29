Hero of the Year: Shawn Fain

I don’t know about you, but I’m getting pretty tired of all the villains who dominated the headlines in 2023, starting with Donald Trump. Aren’t there any heroes out there? I can think of at least one: Shawn Fain, president of the United Auto Workers.

Nobody in the public maelstrom had a better 2023 than Fain. In March, he won an upset victory to become president of the scandal-plagued UAW, pledging to end a string of “concessions, corruption, and plant closures.” In September, just a half-year later, Fain initiated a series of escalating strikes against General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis (formerly Chrysler)—the first strike ever conducted against all three. By Halloween, Fain had won contracts at all three with pay hikes of 25 percent (more than 33 percent when you factor in cost of living increases, which were restored for the first time since 2009); a 10 percent increase in company contributions to workers’ 401(k) plans; and new commitments to bring electric vehicle and battery workers into the UAW contracts. By Thanksgiving, the union rank and file had ratified the contract.

Fain made “audacious” demands on management, inviting a certain amount of thin-lipped disapproval. “Labor and political leaders are doing workers no favors by setting expectations so sky-high that, if they actually get everything they want, they might end up putting their employers out of business,” complained The Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell on September 19. “This increasingly militant UAW is overplaying its hand with an overly lengthy and overly ambitious list of demands,” scolded Steve Rattner, car czar to the Obama administration during the Great Recession, one day later in The New York Times. “I don’t think there’s any way the automakers will be able to meet these conditions.”

Rampell and Rattner are intelligent commentators whose analyses are usually sound, but in this instance, they lost sight of how a negotiation works. A union that gets everything it asks for is a union that didn’t ask for enough. You maximize bargaining leverage by seeking more than you can get, forcing your adversary to give up more ground than he intended. So, for example, when Ford offered a 15 percent pay hike in August, Fain rejected that and pressed for 40 percent. That’s how Fain got 25 percent.

Did the Big Three give up too much? Two weeks into the strike Jeff Windau, an analyst at the investment company Edward Jones, predicted to Business Insider that Detroit would have to “sacrifice some of their buybacks in the near term” to absorb costs imposed by whatever deal they reached with Fain. Boo freaking hoo! After the deal was struck, The Wall Street Journal’s Mike Colias predicted “difficult times ahead for the Detroit Three.” Two weeks after workers ratified the General Motors contract, GM—financially the shakiest of the Big Three—said the deal was going to cost it $9.3 billion over the next five years, adding $575 to the price of every GM car. Then, in its next breath, the company announced it would piss away an additional $10 billion through stock buybacks. Either GM can well afford to pay autoworkers $9.3 billion more or its management is psychotic; I don’t see a third possibility. (GM is also boosting dividends by 33 percent.)