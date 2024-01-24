True Detective: Night Country and the Demise of Crime-Riddle TV

This show’s got the same weird spiral pictogram from 2014. Its setting in Alaska is also where Rust Cohle notoriously hung out between the two timelines of the original show. There’s a company named Tuttle United, after the powerful political family from Louisiana. And Cohle’s iconic line from the first episode—“then start asking the right fucking questions”—is essentially Danvers’s mantra. Some viewers might be annoyed by these references or find them too cute, but I loved them. Some might find this easy, but I don’t think the references come easily. López isn’t doing fan service; she’s citing the text. Night Country is a work of criticism about True Detective.

It’s maybe a bit reductive but also pretty undeniably accurate to say that Night Country is specifically a piece of feminist criticism of True Detective. Prior seasons carried with them the aura of feminist critique. They depicted the bad acts of bad men with such sumptuous and leering detail that viewers had to imagine that some critique was implicit. But the show never went out of its way to do much more than that, trusting the audience to morally grade these fragile, brutal men as we followed them on their arcs toward redemption. The thing Night Country valiantly tries to do is to understand that there, in fact, was already a meaningful insight to be had about gender and violence in the True Detective series, but that the show’s unwillingness to put women at its center placed an artificial ceiling on what it might be able to say.

Most of these gut renovations end up working out, but what the show has gained in conceptual complexity, it’s also gained in degree of difficulty. Early episodes, saddled with the task of explaining and teasing so many interlocking traumas and regional contexts, are filled with awkwardly confusing exposition scenes that slow down the show’s otherwise visually stunning, otherworldly set pieces. And, for that reason, it takes a while to discern which subplots are a bit hard to follow because they are complicated and still partially obscured, and which subplots are actually just not that well fleshed out. Another feature that made the original True Detective such a hit was its incredible narrative efficiency; every morsel of a clue or plot twist was delivered to us in a neat package. Night Country clocks in at six episodes, a constraint that results in some things serving stock purposes in the story rather than lending greater specificity to the tale (the ambivalent presence of the mine in the local community, in particular). In other words, I think a lot of the valid criticisms that could be leveled at Night Country come down to the fact that there really ought to have been a little more of it.