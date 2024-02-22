Economic Despair and the Immigrant Dream in Nikki Haley’s Hometown

Now, Haley is up against Trump’s machine, which is humming along nicely even in her own state. Despite state party bylaws that say the state Republican committee should remain politically neutral on all Republican candidates, it has been clear for some time that the fix was in for Trump. Committee members attending meetings have been treated to the former president’s thoughts on state party matters and general campaigning tactics, as he has been known to call into the meetings and can go on for an hour or more as members wait to carry out their committee business. “The bullying practices are real,” Carter said.

Behind closed doors, Republicans may be bullied by Trump’s supporters—and in some cases, Trump himself—but if they truly wanted to speak out in favor of other candidates, they’d do it at the ballot box. And yet, Trump won Iowa by 30 points over DeSantis and 40 over Haley, then beat Haley in New Hampshire by 11 points.

If all politics is local, then securing your hometown is step one for any successful candidate, but Haley will likely struggle to do even that. First, most of Bamberg’s voters are African Americans who overwhelmingly vote Democratic. Second, Carter expects most Republicans to vote for Trump. “I think the people around here who knew her and knew her family will vote for her, because they know she really is just a truly authentic person who does the right thing,” she said.