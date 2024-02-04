I Know Why College Grades Are Going Up. It’s Definitely Not Wokeism.

From these results, the trio developed what they call the “broke-woke-stroke” thesis. “Broke” refers to the corporatization of higher education, in which, they write, “cash-strapped colleges and universities scramble to attract and retain students,” keeping students happy with artificially high grades and keeping them enrolled instead of failing courses. “Woke” refers to declining academic standards as a result of social justice objectives, including by using inflated grades to paper over structural performance disparities that disproportionately impact students of color. “Stroke” refers to “generational changes associated with increased student entitlement and fragility,” which faculty address by stoking student egos instead of facing student wrath for the assignment of low grades.

The broke-woke-stroke thesis is intriguing, though these observations require a bit of context to have any explanatory value. It’s true that college life is heavily corporatized, though I have argued that colleges today treat students more like employees than customers. And the institutions that get the most public criticism for grade inflation—Harvard, Yale, and other highly selective institutions—have no problem enrolling and keeping students. In other words, while some colleges and universities might feel the need to tacitly incentivize grade inflation to attract and retain students, the most selective institutions dominating the headlines receive tens of thousands of applications each year, admit fewer than 10 percent of applicants, and are still subject to accusations of grade inflation.

In my experience teaching at highly selective colleges and universities for the past decade, my sense is we’re seeing a combination of grade compression and inflation: increasingly well-prepared, well-supported, well-taught students who earn their high grades, and some structural incentives for professors to bump borderline grades up. When the latter is happening, it’s not about wooing and retaining students or stoking their egos so much as assuaging student anxieties about employment. There’s an important structural irony here. Employers partially rely on the college degree and grade-point average as signals of a student’s preparedness for work, but employment also imposes so powerful an incentive on college students that in their desire to appear as strong job candidates, they push back against the very credentialing system that underwrites the signal employers rely on.