Welcome to Anti-Woke Orientation Weekend at the University of Austin

Long thought to be a pipe dream of its founders, UATX plans to enroll its first class of 100 students in fall 2024. Although it still faces a long road to federal accreditation (which by definition means that the institution is only a “university” in the eyes of its marketers), UATX says its class credits will be accepted by partnering postgraduate programs. Each member of the inaugural class, whom UATX—following the past two-decade trend of trying to shoehorn old ideas into the culture of Silicon Valley—refers to as “Founders,” will receive approximately $130,000 to cover the cost of tuition for four years. This past weekend, prospective students and alumni from its provocatively named “Forbidden Courses” series gathered at UATX’s downtown campus to hear from faculty, staff, and a roster of speakers.

Throughout the weekend, awkward teens shuffled through a familiar procession of campus tour activities. They attended lectures, toured housing, and made conversation over hot tea and diet soda. The campus, currently located in a single downtown building within eyeshot of the state Capitol, fits the mold of a city university in miniature. But aside from the lack of alcohol, the kickoff mixer felt more like a lobbying event than a college information session. About half the attendees were adults. Speakers indulged in a bit more grandstanding than your average, eager college deans are wont to do. Several prospective parents and students said they were less interested in club sports, extracurriculars, or off-campus house parties than they were excited about the potential for high-profile connections and the school’s emphasis on freedom of speech.

Those who have declared themselves true believers in the UATX cause are hopeful that by providing a space for what they term to be “open inquiry and civil discourse,” they will spur change across the current higher education landscape—which to their estimation is incompatible with the pursuit of truth and knowledge. But it’s unclear whether UATX is really on track to spark some broad movement or merely to be the latest flash in a reactionary pan—a Substack trending topic with a physical address.