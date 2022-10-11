The University of Austin Goes to Hungary

Joining a time-honored tradition, both Shapiro and Boghossian have parlayed their sympathetic treatment in some quarters of the media into what can best be described as a “cancel culture speaking tour.” They made a joint appearance in March at a Princeton panel titled “Mob Rule: The Illiberal Left’s Threat to Campus Discourse.” Last week, they ran into each other in Budapest, and after Boghossian suggested Shapiro record their conversation as a podcast, the two settled down—Boghossian with a gin and tonic, Shapiro with a Hungarian dessert wine—for a “full, unvarnished discussion.” “I’d never [recorded a podcast] before, partly out of hesitation at the ‘process’ that might be involved, but then I threw caution to the wind, pressed the big red button on Voice Memo on my iphone, and here we are,” Shapiro tweeted on Wednesday.

Both Shapiro and Boghossian were in Hungary as guests of the Mathias Corvinus Collegium, or MCC, a small, private educational institution run by Orbán allies with a semi-explicit mission of training a cadre of future right-wing elites. The school, which Orbán recently granted more than $1.7 billion, now controls assets worth more than the country’s entire higher education budget, according to reporting from The New York Times. It has wielded this windfall to attract high-profile figures in media and academia from across the Atlantic: Senior visiting fellows like Boghossian earn up to 10,000 euros (around $9,700) a month, or 11 times the average Hungarian assistant professor’s salary. Never let it be said that taking a blowtorch to democracy isn’t lucrative.

In recent years, much ink has been spilled over Orbán’s success in courting many of the American right’s explicitly post-, anti-, and illiberal intellectuals. But what about some of our country’s soi-disant “classical liberals”—the sort of thinker whose stated enemy is the putative illiberalism of “cancel culture,” who claims to cherish free speech and open debate, and who starts entirely new universities dedicated to the “unfettered pursuit of truth” as their cause célèbre? That they too have been successfully wooed by a proudly illiberal state whose soft-authoritarian leader has presided over a precipitous decline in academic freedom and free speech is further evidence of the utter debasement of the species of intellectual that Osita Nwanevu, writing in these pages in 2020, called the “reactionary liberal.”