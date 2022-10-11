The University of Austin Goes to Hungary

A self-described liberal who “can’t stand Republicans,” Boghossian considers the left-right divide to hold little explanatory power. “It’s no longer liberal versus conservative. It’s become authoritarian versus anti-authoritarian,” he said during a recent interview with a representative of MCC. “It’s become people like myself, who value the liberty of others, and the people who want to rob us of that liberty.” Anyone with a passing familiarity with Boghossian’s work can tell you that the liberty-robbers he has in mind are those who embody the hidebound orthodoxies of wokeness and identity politics. Unlike the United States, Hungary, in Boghossian’s funhouse-mirror telling, is a country that actually values liberal freedoms. It’s a place where, as he put it in a shamefully obsequious tweet, “all sides still value debate, argumentation across divides, & don’t have stigmas around ‘platforming’ political opponents.” Throughout the latest parliamentary election, the Hungarian opposition party was offered a total of five minutes of airtime on state television.

What does Boghossian make of Orbán’s 2018 decision to ban the country’s gender studies programs? “What other alternatives would Orbán have? There is no alternative. You have to defund these ideologically driven programs,” Boghossian told Mandiner, a pro-government magazine whose publisher is also a managing director at MCC. “And if they don’t like it, I’d tell them to piss off.” Startling stuff from an alleged “open debate” ultra, to be sure.

As his conversation with Shapiro progressed, it became clearer that Boghossian’s affection for Hungary had less to do with a high-minded commitment to “the liberty of others” and more to do with, well, his own feelings. “You know when you go to a place and you can just feel it? It feels comfortable, safe,” Boghossian tells Shapiro. (In May, the chair of MCC, who is also Orbán’s political director, told The Guardian that American right-wingers “see Hungary as a conservative safe space.”) As Boghossian describes it: “Hungary is a place where people go if they’ve had enough and they’re fucking sick of it, or they want a taste for where it’s like where they can say anything that they want without being accused of anything heinous. I’ve experienced nothing but freedom here.… This place is like paradise to me.” In vino veritas indeed.