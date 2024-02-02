You are using an outdated browser.
CON JOB

As Legal Mess Deepens, Trump Scams His Voters in Sordid New Ways

For decades, right-wing fundraising gurus have raked in cash with all manner of grift. By channeling $50 million in donations to his legal defense, Trump may have topped them all.

Donald Trump
David Becker/Getty Images

This week, we learned that Donald Trump’s fundraising committees channeled an extraordinary $50 million toward bankrolling his myriad legal defenses throughout 2023. Such sordid trickery has a long history on the right: For decades, shrewd fundraising gurus have raked in cash from conservative voters with hallucinatory alarmism about leftist villains and other apocalyptic threats. We talked to Geoff Kabaservice, the author of Rule and Ruin, a history of the GOP, to situate Trump in this hallowed tradition of grifters. It turns out Trump may have outdone them all.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

