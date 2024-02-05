You are using an outdated browser.
Please upgrade your browser
and improve your visit to our site.
Skip Navigation
/
LYIN' EYES

Krugman: Trump-MAGA Are in Deep Denial About Biden’s Good Economy

Columnist Paul Krugman on the good economic news—and why it's creating such cognitive dissonance for Trump and MAGA Republicans.

Trump at the Teamsters headquarters
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Trump at the Teamsters headquarters on January 31

It’s one of the strangest disconnects in our politics today: By many metrics, the economy is doing extremely well, yet President Biden’s approval numbers on the economy are in the toilet. With the latest jobs report showing an extraordinary 353,000 jobs created in January, we talked to New York Times columnist Paul Krugman about what the boom means, why Trump and MAGA Republicans are in deep denial about it, and how President Biden should try to turn public opinion in his favor.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

Read More:
Podcast, Economy, Jobs Report, Donald Trump, Joe Biden