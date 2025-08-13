Skip Navigation
Trump’s D.C. Takeover Means He Can Ignore City Laws, Border Czar Says

Tom Homan claimed that Washington, D.C., is no longer a sanctuary city.

Members of the National Guard stand next to military vehicles parked by the Washington Monument
Kyle Mazza/Anadolu/Getty Images

Trump administration officials are offering blunt warnings for sanctuary cities: The democratically-elected immigrant protection status does not matter.

Speaking with Fox News Wednesday, border czar Tom Homan spilled that Washington’s sanctuary city status was irrelevant now that the president had federalized the capital’s law enforcement.

“Does the fact that there’s National Guard now there—it’s a sanctuary city, like sanctuary cities across the country—but it’s unique in that it has federal control, and now you have the National Guard on the ground side by side with ICE. Does that combination basically negate the sanctuary city status in Washington, D.C.? At least for these 30 days in terms of what you can do there, Tom?” asked host Martha MacCallum.

“Yes,” Homan said, plainly. “I think D.C. under federal control is not going to be a sanctuary city.”

“We’re working with the police hand in hand, and when we encounter a criminal illegal alien, they will be turned over to ICE,” the former acting director of ICE continued. “And that’s the way it should be.”

“I’m not saying every illegal alien in D.C. is a criminal. But many are,” Homan said. “There is no sanctuary for these people in the city of D.C.”

FOX: Does the National Guard and ICE being in DC negate its sanctuary city status? HOMAN: Yes ... there is no sanctuary for these people in the city of DC

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 13, 2025 at 3:30 PM

Washington’s city council unanimously approved the Sanctuary Values Amendment Act in 2019, and Mayor Muriel Bowser signed the act into law that same year. But Bowser has worked to undo that legacy since Trump returned to the White House, attempting to repeal Washington’s sanctuary status law in a 300-page budget bill. In June, the D.C. City Council erased the language in the budget that would have killed the sanctuary law in the board’s effort to retain the designation.

But Washington isn’t the only sanctuary city in the hot seat. In late May, the Department of Homeland Security released a list of some 35 regions, including 13 states, that it considered to be “deliberately obstructing the enforcement of federal immigration laws and endangering American citizens.” The states included California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington, in addition to the nation’s capital.

During a press conference Monday announcing the imminent takeover, Trump warned that several of America’s liberal bastions could experience the same fate, specifically calling out New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Baltimore, and Oakland.

Robert McCoy/
/

D.C. Officer on Trump’s Crackdown: It “Doesn’t Make a Lot of Sense”

D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges told MSNBC that putting troops in the nation’s capital will only make the job of actual law enforcement officers harder.

National Guard troops arrive in Washington D.C. on August 12
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
National Guard troops arrive in Washington, D.C., on August 12

President Trump’s federal takeover of D.C. “doesn’t make a lot of sense” to D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges, he told MSNBC’s Chris Jansing on Wednesday. The interview highlights how the ongoing militarization of the nation’s capital is not only an authoritarian power grab, but also a theatrical farce.

Hodges—who was attacked while defending the Capitol building on January 6, 2021—noted that the troops Trump has stationed in D.C. are not exactly cut out for the job.

The National Guardsmen patrolling the city’s streets are not “in their lane,” said Hodges, citing his six-year stint as a member of the Virginia National Guard. “I can tell you that this is not what they’re trained to do,” Hodges said. “Soldiers are trained to fight and win wars. We’re not in a war out here in D.C. There’s crime out here, but it’s not a war-torn hellscape like Trump has said. The troops are not trained to do law enforcement.”

As for the officers from various federal agencies now policing Washington, he said, “I don’t think this is really their specialization either. So many of these federal officers are investigators. They’re supposed to be behind a desk, you know, working that way.” Rather than helping local police in the harsher areas of the city, Hodges said, “You’re going to see [the federal agents] standing around in Chinatown or on the [National] Mall or walking around Georgetown.” (Social media footage from the first few days of Trump’s takeover shows them doing just that.)

In the event that President Trump actually wants to help local law enforcement, Hodges offered some advice. For one, he said, the president could “actually allow D.C. to spend its own money.” D.C., after all, is currently still “in the hole” by about $1 billion due to Republican cuts to the city’s budget. Further, Hodges suggested, the Federal Emergency Management Agency could undo its recent 44-percent cut in assistance to the city’s security funding.

“So there are things that they can do to help us out that they’re not doing, and I would love to know why,” he said.

There’s apparently much more of the nonsense Hodges describes to come. Trump on Wednesday announced plans to extend the D.C. occupation beyond 30 days, at which point—though he will require congressional approval under the Home Rule Act—he’s vowed to do so even without Congress’s green light. And the capital is apparently just a testing ground, as the president suggests he’ll bring similar crackdowns to cities across the country.

