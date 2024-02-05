Donald Trump Is an Obvious Lawbreaker. Can Our Legal System Say So?

But we are left wondering: What if Trump skates away again? What if, in other words, it’s still 1973 in this country, and he gets away with it? Again: By any common-sensical standard, Trump as president was obviously an officer of the United States. He obviously incited an insurrection. It is obvious that no president should have total immunity from prosecution for anything he does. Into the bargain, he obviously stole classified documents he wasn’t entitled to have; he obviously tried to rig the Georgia vote; and he obviously paid Stormy Daniels hush money. And finally, it’s obvious that if he wins, the minute he’s president, he’ll nullify all these prosecutions of himself.

When we talk about the failures of American democracy, we talk about the Electoral College, we speak of the unequal Senate, and gerrymandering, and so on. We rarely talk of the law. We should. Americans see all the time that the law cuts deals with rich and powerful people. Is that supposed to make them think we live in a truly democratic society? It makes them think we live in a rigged society, and that on the question of democracy, the law is agnostic.

So, in the nine months between now and Election Day, we will see whether we have a system of laws that is capable of stopping an obvious lawbreaker. If we do, great. We at least live in a nation where the legal class finally rose up and said to one lawless and dangerous man, “Enough. We are stopping you.” And if we don’t? We’ll spend the next four years—at least—learning the full price of the law’s democratic agnosticism.