How Trump’s Trial-Delaying Scam Could Screw Over GOP Voters

On Tuesday, a federal appeals court handed Trump a big loss, ruling that he is not immune from criminal charges stemming from his effort to steal the 2020 election. With Trump expected to take this to the Supreme Court, how will the timeline of his insurrection-related trial dovetail with the presidential election? We talked to former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade about all the possible scenarios—including one that backfires spectacularly on none other than the Republican Party’s own voters.