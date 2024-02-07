You are using an outdated browser.
SUCKER'S GAME

How Trump’s Trial-Delaying Scam Could Screw Over GOP Voters

Fresh off a big loss in appeals court, Trump hopes to kick his trial-by-jury until after the election. That could backfire on GOP voters—or even on Trump himself.

Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

On Tuesday, a federal appeals court handed Trump a big loss, ruling that he is not immune from criminal charges stemming from his effort to steal the 2020 election. With Trump expected to take this to the Supreme Court, how will the timeline of his insurrection-related trial dovetail with the presidential election? We talked to former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade about all the possible scenarios—including one that backfires spectacularly on none other than the Republican Party’s own voters.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

