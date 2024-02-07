Better Sewers Will Save Lives

Notably, though, the adoption of those ideas varies widely—for example, in McPhillips’s research from a few years ago, Portland, Oregon had built up ten times as much “green stormwater infrastructure” as Baltimore or Phoenix. “In general, the implementation of green infrastructure in the U.S. is moving slowly,” said Hassan Davani, an associate professor of civil, construction, and environmental engineering at San Diego State University. Much of the need is on private land, and incentives may need to be developed to convince those private landowners to put in the rain barrels or gardens.

Another strategy beyond improving the pipes and letting nature stand in the way is to, more or less, let a flood happen—strategically. Known as “safe to fail,” the premise is to acknowledge that certain areas of a city will likely flood periodically, and to prepare for and hopefully reduce the impacts of those floods. The famously low-lying Netherlands led the way in recent years with its Room for the River program. Domestically, Phoenix has focused on this idea, essentially setting aside certain areas that lack robust drainage systems to bear the brunt of the flooding when the monsoon rains come through.

All of these reforms struggle to get attention next to bigger projects. A new sewer pipe rarely gets a headline; a proposed $6-billion sea wall in Miami or a—gulp—$119-billion structure trying to keep New York above water sure does.