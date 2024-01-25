Why Is ExxonMobil Suing Its Own Shareholders?

Exxon claims that following through on the Arjuna and Follow This resolution would present a “sweeping intrusion into ExxonMobil’s ordinary business operations.” What’s not clear, though, is what exactly they have to be worried about—or why Exxon is seeking an assist from the courts. ExxonMobil doesn’t necessarily need a court to allow it to exclude shareholder resolutions from the ballot. Even if it did, the question is non-binding and stands very little chance of passing. As the company itself notes, climate-related resolutions brought in previous years have been overwhelmingly voted down. Last year’s version of the Follow This and Arjuna Proposal at issue in Exxon’s suit was opposed by 89.5 percent of shareholders, following similar trends at Chevron, Shell and BP. Still, the company warns that the shareholder activists are out to “shrink” the oil giant: “Defendants’ overarching objective is to force ExxonMobil to change the nature of its ordinary business or to go out of business entirely.”

Exxon’s decision to file the suit is a kind of end-run around the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ordinarily companies would file a so-called Rule 14a-8 no-action request with the SEC in order to strike a shareholder proposal from the ballot, and argue that certain exclusions under the rule apply to the proposal or the investor bringing it. But the SEC under the Biden administration has reportedly been more willing to reject such requests from company executives.