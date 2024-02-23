You are using an outdated browser.
PODCAST

Fox News Twists Itself Into Wild Contortions on GOP “Informant” Fiasco

Recent events have forced right-wing media into even wilder distortions than usual. A Media Matters writer who tracks those sources helps us plumb the darker depths of this agitprop.

Sean Hannity of Fox News
Fox News and other right wing media are currently engaged in absurdities that are as bad as anything they’ve attempted in recent memory. They are struggling to spin away everything from the collapse of an informant’s claims about President Biden to the GOP’s killing of a border security deal that Republicans themselves demanded. Yet in a darker sense, right-wing media is also flourishing. We talked to Matt Gertz of Media Matters, who helped us unravel the tangled web those sources are weaving.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

Podcast, Politics, FOX News, Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump