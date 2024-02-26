For the first time in months, a pair of new polls has found that election-denier Kari Lake is trailing in the Arizona Senate race to the Democratic candidate, Representative Ruben Gallego. But she remains a MAGA celebrity phenomenon who cannot be counted out, making this race highly unpredictable with independent Kyrsten Sinema also in the mix. So we chatted with Gallego about how he hopes to defeat Lake and Sinema, why Democrats should level with voters about the border, and what’s really driving the southwest’s evolution in a Democratic direction.
PODCAST
Finally, Some Good News: New Polls Show MAGA Cultist Kari Lake Behind
Can Ruben Gallego, an energetic Democrat with a working class background, defeat both MAGA celebrity Lake and Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona?
Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images
Kari Lake at the Conservative Political Action Conference last week