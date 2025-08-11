Trump Seizes Unprecedented Power Over D.C. Using Rare Rule
Donald Trump is sending in the National Guard—and taking over local police. Here’s what that means.
President Trump on Monday announced plans to invoke Section 40 of the D.C. Home Rule Act of 1973, giving him temporary control over Washington, D.C.
This is unprecedented. The Home Rule Act gives D.C., as a federal district and not a state, the right to elect a mayor, legislate and enforce local police, and approve the city’s budget. Trump’s decision Monday puts the local Metropolitan Police Department under federal control. Trump also announced that the National Guard would be deployed to D.C.
This is an extreme decision that may very well lead to even more troubling overreaches of police and executive power on the part of the Trump administration.
This is a developing story.