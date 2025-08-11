Even Fox News Is Fact-Checking Trump’s Deranged D.C. Claims

“In fact, where are the journalists even asking them to make a statement, OK?” she continued. “A state leader—a state leader is speaking about your constituent, and launching a lawsuit and saying they’re gonna impoverish them for executing a First Amendment right. Where are you? If you are Trump, the first thing you should have done, if you purport to care about America and our Constitution … you would come out and you would say ‘I don’t even know whether I believe that she’s a man or a woman, it doesn’t matter,’ right?”

Candace Owens appears PANICKED as she calls the Macrons’ lawsuit a "FOREIGN INVASION," begging for Trump and J.D. Vance to intervene: "It's CRAZY that Trump has been silent on this matter."



— Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) August 7, 2025

“He could even say, like he said to me on the phone, that ‘I looked at her real close in the Eiffel Tower, and it looked like a woman to me.’ OK, you can say all those things, but you should say it’s unacceptable,” Owens continued. “That this leader would threaten the First Amendment in any way.… The job of the federal government is to defend us against foreign invaders, and I would pretty much say Emmanuel Macron right now is being a foreign invader. But no, they’re silent. They are silent.”

This is a real “hit dog hollering” moment. Owens claimed for months that the first lady of France is a biological male, based a significant portion of her million-dollar podcast content on that baseless lie, and is now crying for the president to save her while the Macrons gear up to sue the hell out of her, and rightly so.