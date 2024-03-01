The Fight to Keep the Plastics Industry From Drowning Us in Trash

Part of what the industry has openly opposed in the New York bill is the attempt to address the environmental impact of plastics recycling. The American Chemistry Council has been particularly active in pushing lawmakers to drop the bill’s proposed ban on chemical, or so-called “advanced,” recycling, in which plastics are heated, broken down, and turned into either new plastics or (much more often) fuel. Three of the 11 chemical recycling facilities currently operating in the U.S. have been classified by the EPA as large-quantity generators of hazardous waste, as such facilities can produce dioxins, volatile organic compounds, and heavy metals. A study from Beyond Plastics notes that eight of these chemical recycling plants are located in lower-income areas; five are sited in places with higher than average concentrations of people of color.

Restricting the most damaging forms of plastics recycling—seen by critics as a lifeline for the industry to continue with reckless production—could be a vital step. But even if “advanced” recycling were as viable as the industry claims, it wouldn’t solve the other major problem facing plastics recycling: economics. As far back as 1969, one industry insider claimed that the economics of plastics recycling was “virtually hopeless,” CCI found. That picture didn’t improve much with time. Beyond the cost of sorting and processing plastic waste, creating usable materials from varied resins liable to degrade and leach out toxic chemicals is difficult and expensive. The end products are often lower quality than new, so-called “virgin” plastics. After China stopped accepting plastic waste from the U.S. and other countries in 2018, moreover, recyclers have struggled to find new buyers.

Even the types of plastics that can be more easily recycled and turned into other kinds of plastics—about 30 percent of PETS—now face a market where virgin plastics are simply cheaper. That’s owing largely to poor planning on the part of petrochemical manufacturers like Exxon and Shell, which built expensive plants to convert an abundance of gas from the shale boom into ethylene. Owing, as well, to a build-out of plastics manufacturing capacity in China, the global market for industrial chemicals used in plastics is now oversupplied; virgin plastics are dirt cheap. Even if it weren’t prohibitively expensive and inordinately dependent on government subsidies, the relatively small amount of plastics produced through chemical recycling was last year estimated to be 1.6 times more expensive than virgin resins. Another problem is structural: The companies making and selling virgin plastics have never had much of an incentive to ensure the successful production of recycled plastics that might complete with their newer offerings.