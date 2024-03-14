Hide and Seek

I’m going to die before you return,

he wanted to write her, becoming

an authority on suffering, of wanting to share

some of it with those he loved. Not unkindly,

but to dilute the deepened passion that hid

half exposed in him, like a young child

behind a tree, impatient to continue

the game, of invisible and discovery.

Just a few hours, her perfume on his white shirt

and a dark wine from Basilicata in a glass,

terroir and that particular fragrance scenting her,

between them. What is the content

of talk in that place, the hands held in place,

and their open eyes? Open your eyes,

he wanted to write her, her eyes just on him.