Why Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Meeting with Viktor Orbán Should Terrify Us All

With Trump set to host Orbán at his Mar-a-Lago retreat this week, it’s time to get serious about the rise of the global far right and why its worldview poses such a dire threat.

MARK WILSON/GETTY IMAGES
Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at the White House in 2019.

This week, Donald Trump will host Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Meanwhile, Congress is on the verge of abandoning Ukraine to Vladimir Putin. Trump’s romance with Orbánand the opposition of MAGA Republicans to helping Ukraineare part of the same story, in which the American right has grown increasingly besotted with international strongmen. We chatted with Jacob Heilbrunn, author of America Last: The Right’s Century-Long Romance with Foreign Dictators, about the rise of the global far right and the deeper threats posed by this perilous moment.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

