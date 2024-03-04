This week, Donald Trump will host Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Meanwhile, Congress is on the verge of abandoning Ukraine to Vladimir Putin. Trump’s romance with Orbán—and the opposition of MAGA Republicans to helping Ukraine—are part of the same story, in which the American right has grown increasingly besotted with international strongmen. We chatted with Jacob Heilbrunn, author of America Last: The Right’s Century-Long Romance with Foreign Dictators, about the rise of the global far right and the deeper threats posed by this perilous moment.
Why Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Meeting with Viktor Orbán Should Terrify Us All
With Trump set to host Orbán at his Mar-a-Lago retreat this week, it’s time to get serious about the rise of the global far right and why its worldview poses such a dire threat.
Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at the White House in 2019.