Edith Olmsted/
Epstein Survivor Calls Out Trump as He Loses It

Donald Trump’s Christmas message on Jeffrey Epstein isn’t being received well by anyone—including survivors of Epstein’s abuse.

A photograph of Donald Trump and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is displayed in a bus shelter in London. Others walk around.
Leon Neal/Getty Images

A survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse torched President Donald Trump’s outrageous message on the alleged sex trafficker.

Trump, who reportedly had an intimate friendship with Epstein, posted a special Christmas message Thursday addressed to “the many Sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein, gave him bundles of money, went to his island, attended his parties, and thought he was the greatest guy on earth, only to ‘drop him like a dog’ when things got too HOT.”

Trump congratulated himself for “dropping” the convicted sex offender “long before it was fashionable to do so.”

But Marijke Chartouni, who has said she was sexually abused by Epstein when she was 20 years old, didn’t buy Trump’s attempt to distance himself from the convicted sex offender.

“Every accusation is a confession. Cheers,” she wrote on X.

X screenshot Marijke Chartouni @pinkPeptobismol Every accusation is a confession. Cheers. 🥂 screenshot of Trump on Truth Social: “Merry Christmas to all, including the many Sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein, gave him bundles of money, went to his Island, attended his parties, and thought he was the greatest guy on earth, only to “drop him like a dog” when things got too HOT, falsely claimed they had nothing to do with him, didn’t know him, said he was a disgusting person, and then blame, of course, President Donald J. Trump, who was actually the only one who did drop Epstein, and long before it became fashionable to do so. When their names get brought out in the ongoing Radical Left Witch Hunt (plus one lowlife “Republican,” Massie!), and it is revealed that they are Democrats all, there will be a lot of explaining to do, much like there was when it was made public that the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax was a fictitious story - a total Scam -and had nothing to do with “TRUMP.” The Failing New York Times, among many others, was forced to apologize for their bad and faulty Election “Reporting,” even to the point of losing many subscribers due to their highly inaccurate (FAKE!) coverage. Now the same losers are at it again, only this time so many of their friends, mostly innocent, will be badly hurt and reputationally tarnished. But sadly, that’s the way it is in the World of Corrupt Democrat Politics!!! Enjoy what may be your last Merry Christmas! President Donald J. Trump"

asdflkj

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

ICE Agents Violently Detain Pastor on Christmas Eve

This, from the administration that claims to care about Christians.

ICE agents walk up the steps of a house decoared with Christmas lights.
Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ by aggressively detaining a pastor.

Multiple agents in tactical gear can be seen in a video arguing with a man in his car on a video taken on Christmas Eve in Lewiston, Maine.

“Are you a U.S. citizen?” one of the agents asks the man.

The man, who appears to be of Black African origin, tries to reply. “When you came—”

“Stop talking!” the officer yells back.

“You asked me my ID and I showed you ID, I’m not this one you are looking for, so how so?” the man responded.

“Are you in this country illegally?”

“No, I’m not illegally here,” he responded, while the person filming vouched for him. That wasn’t enough for the agents, as they dragged the man out of his car and onto the ground, cuffing him.

“He’s a pastor, he’s a pastor!” the bystander protests. “You’re beating a pastor!”

“Not in this state,” one of the agents replied while leading the man away.

While the Trump administration claims to care about the plight of Christians, ICE has had a particular disdain for clergymen. In September, they shot Chicago Reverend David Black, the senior pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Chicago, with a pepper ball right in the face while he was protesting at the Broadview ICE facility. And in August, Black pastor and Maine resident Michel Tshimankinda spent two weeks in jail after being detained by ICE. He was later released and returned to his congregation. But for ICE to do this on Christmas Eve—especially as part of an administration that postures as godly—is particularly cruel.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Republican Lawmaker Brags About Beating Up Santa in Weird Photos

Are Republicans OK?

Chris Garten beats up Santa in front of the Tennessee state Capitol as people hold up his campaign signs behind him.
@Sen_ChrisGarten/X

Indiana Senate Majority Floor Leader Chris Garten celebrated Christmas by posting AI-generated images of himself violently attacking Santa Claus in front of the Indiana Statehouse.

“When you find out the North Pole is trying to bring more bureaucratic overreach & unfunded mandates down the chimney disguised as ‘Christmas cheer.’ Not on my watch. We The People run Indiana, not the bureaucrats,” the Republican state senator wrote on X early Christmas morning. “Take it back to the North Pole big guy. Merry Christmas, Hoosiers!”

In one picture—clearly edited to make him look super muscly—Garten is seen riding bareback on a reindeer with his fist in the air, while supporters stand behind him holding signs rife with AI-induced spelling errors.

State Senator Chris Garten, with AI muscles, rides on a reindeer in front of his supporters and the Indiana statehouse.
@Sen_ChrisGarten/X

In the others, he is kicking Santa Claus down the steps, punching him while holding him down on the ground, and descending into an elbow drop.

Chris Garten, wearing a tanktop vest and a red tie, kicks Santa off the snowy steps of the Indiana statehouse. His fans nearby hold his campaign signs while dressed in full Christmas apparel.
@Sen_ChrisGarten/X

From President Trump to failed New York gubernatorial candidate Andrew Cuomo, to Garten, so much of our leadership is obsessed with this useless, environmentally detrimental AI-slop. Nevermind the “beating bureaucrat Santa unconscious” message put forth in Garten’s post. Instances like these only further normalize a tool that is directly contributing to humanity’s cultural, psychological, and environmental decay.


Chris Garten @Sen_ChrisGarten When you find out the North Pole is trying to bring more bureaucratic overreach & unfunded mandates down the chimney disguised as "Christmas cheer." Not on my watch. We The People run Indiana, not the bureaucrats. Take it back to the North Pole big guy. Merry Christmas, Hoosiers! 🇺🇸🎅🏻🥊 (four AI photos)
Edith Olmsted/
/

Kennedy Center Honors Ratings Tank Like Never Before Thanks to Trump

Donald Trump’s takeover of the historic institution has effectively killed its popularity.

Donald and Melania Trump stand in front of a backdrop that reads "CBS" and "Kennedy Center Honors."
Allison Robbert/Getty Images

The reviews of Donald Trump’s takeover of Kennedy Center Honors are in, and it’s official: The president shouldn’t quit his day job just yet. 

Trump had asked his fans Tuesday to let him know what they made of his stint as “Master of Ceremonies” for the yearly award show. “If really good, would you like me to leave the presidency in order to make ‘hosting’ a full time job?” Trump wrote. 

Unfortunately, the viewers’ response was resounding. 

Preliminary data from Nielsen Media Research showed the annual honors  ceremony garnered an absolutely abysmal audience. It was the “smallest audience ever on the night of December 23, 2025, averaging an estimated 2.65 million viewers,” Programming Insider posted on X. “To put that in perspective: the 2024 broadcast averaged 4.1 million.”

Maybe viewers struggled to find the event because Trump decided to change what it was called, dubbing it the “TRUMP KENNEDY CENTER HONORS” in a post on Truth Social, shortly after he slapped his name on the outside of the building. But according to an internal memo obtained by The Washington Post, CBS News staffers were instructed to call it just the Kennedy Center Honors, because an official name change requires congressional approval. The network also cut down Trump’s 12-minute opening remarks down to just two minutes in its coverage.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

ICE Agents Arrest Man on Christmas Eve—and Then Steal His Groceries

Trump’s immigration agents are doing whatever they want.

Two ICE agents walk down a neighborhood sidewalk with Christmas deocrations.
Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officers in Yakima, Washington, spent Christmas Eve arresting a man in a Walmart parking lot—even taking his already purchased groceries for themselves.

Four ICE officers in masks and tactical gear can be seen in a video surrounding a man with a car full of food while he loads it into his car. A woman watching the arrest asked ICE if she could take down the phone number of the man’s wife to let her know her husband had been detained. The ICE agents refused.

“No, guess he should’ve complied,” an agent said.

The agents then start to divvy up the man’s groceries, as the bystander tells them they had previously detained and deported her husband. “I fucking hate these motherfuckers,” the woman filming says as they drive off—presumably to the nearby Yakima ICE Detention Center.

Masked men abducting people and looting their groceries is unfortunately par for the course as the first year of President Trump’s mass deportation campaign draws to a close.

“Fire their asses and arrest them for theft. If there were even a scintilla of decency at DHS, that is what would happen, but there isn’t,” political scientist Norman Ornstein wrote. “Of course, when you have a leader who took $50,000 in a bribe in a cava bag, this is not surprising.”

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Descends Into Paranoid Spiral on Christmas Day

Donald Trump posted more than 150 times—including about Jeffrey Epstein.

Donald Trump speaks in front of a Christmas tree
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS /AFP/Getty Images

What’s Grandpa Trump’s version of telling stories by the fire on Christmas? It seems to be unleashing a flurry of more than 100 posts on Truth Social lying, complaining, and congratulating himself.

In the early hours of Thursday, Trump published a torrent of posts targeting former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ilhan Omar, Senator Mark Kelly, Somalis in Minnesota, Michigan’s secretary of state, Democrats in California, and “RINOs,” just to name a few.

Following the flood, Trump penned a special message to “the many Sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein,” and congratulated himself for “dropping” the convicted sex offender “long before it was fashionable to do so.”

“Enjoy what may be your last merry Christmas!” Trump added.

While speaking to a child later Thursday who’d made the mistake of calling NORAD’s Santa Tracker, Trump descended into a paranoid spiral.

“Well we track Santa. We want to make sure that Santa is being good. Santa’s a very good person. We want to make sure that he’s not infiltrated, that we’re not infiltrating into our country a bad Santa,” Trump said, inventing a new problem for American children to mull.

“So, we found out that Santa is good. Santa loves you. Santa loves Oklahoma like I do. You know, Oklahoma was very good to me in the election. So, I love Oklahoma. Don’t ever leave Oklahoma, okay?

On Christmas Eve, Trump also bid a Merry Christmas to all, “including the Radical Left Scum,” and took a moment to pat himself on the back for things he has not accomplished, like “No Inflation” and “Trillions of Dollars” from his reciprocal tariffs.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Nigeria Clarifies What Really Happened With Trump’s Airstrikes

The Nigerian foreign ministry is fact-checking Donald Trump.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu stands before a microphone.
Ton Molina/Getty Images
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu

The Nigerian government took the time to debunk President Trump’s claims of Christian genocide in Nigeria after he announced the bombing of Africa’s most populous (and most oil-rich) nation.

“The United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!” Trump announced on Truth Social Christmas night. “I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was.”

The issue with right-wing claims of Christian genocide in Nigeria is that terror groups and militias are killing everyone, Christians and Muslims alike. The Nigerian government, which says it provided intelligence to the Trump administration before the strikes, clarified what they were really about.

“Nigeria reiterates that all counter-terrorism efforts are guided by the primacy of protecting civilian lives, safeguarding national unity, and upholding the rights and dignity of all citizens, irrespective of faith or ethnicity,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote in a statement. “Terrorist violence in any form whether directed at Christians, Muslims, or other communities remains an affront to Nigeria’s values and to international peace and security.”

Nigeria has spent months attempting to clarify this point, as the right has spent months attempting to justify violent U.S. intervention to protect Christians—with Trump threatening to enter Nigeria “gun-a- blazing” just last month.

“This is not a Christian genocide, because the facts don’t support it,” Good Governance Nigeria researcher Malik Samuel said in November. “If you look at the areas where this conflict is rife, even in the—even if you take Borno state alone, you look at northern Borno, many of these communities are Muslim-dominated. So most of the victims of Boko Haram violence are Muslims.”

Trump is running with this much like he ran with the absurd claims of white genocide in South Africa—and both Christian and Muslims in Nigeria will suffer the consequences.

Edith Olmsted/
/

December Was Deadliest Month in Deadliest Year in ICE Custody Deaths

There has been an alarming spike in immigrants dying while in ICE detention during the Trump administration.

Nativity scene depicting the birth of Jesus Christ, featuring Mary and Joseph in cages as they are held in custody, sits near the entrance to "Alligator Alcatraz" as others protest in the background.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

It’s official: December was the deadliest month for immigrants in ICE custody since President Donald Trump returned to the White House.

This year was already the deadliest for those in ICE custody since 2004. In December, that trend continued, with seven immigrants dying in ICE detention, including four that died within a four day span, according to death notices published by ICE. Three of the deceased were held at facilities in Texas before they died. Four of the deceased died within four days of each other.

Francisco Gaspar-Andres, a 48-year-old man from Guatemala died on December 3, after being held at Camp East Montana in Texas since September. In his notice, ICE noted that although his “cause of death is pending, medical staff attributed it to natural liver and kidney failure.” The new detention facility at Fort Bliss has reportedly already violated dozens of federal standards for immigrant detention since welcoming detainees in August.

Pete Sumalo Montejo, a 72-year-old Filipino man who was previously convicted of child sexual abuse, died on December 5 at the Montgomery Processing Center in Texas. ICE reported that Montejo had suffered a number of illnesses throughout his time in custody: In June he was admitted for shortness of breath and hypoxia, and between July and November he was hospitalized several times for illnesses such as anemia and septic shock resulting from pneumonia.

Shiraz Fatehali Sachwani, a 48 year-old man from Pakistan, died on December 6, after being held at Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, since June. He was admitted to the hospital in November after experiencing low oxygen levels and tachycardia.

Jean Wilson Brutus, a 41-year-old Haitian man detained at Delaney Hall Detention Facility in Newark, New Jersey, died on December 12 from “suspected natural causes.” Immigrants held at Delaney Hall previously said that they were starved.

Fouad Saeed Abdulkadir, a 46-year-old Eritrean man, died in ICE custody December 14 at the Moshannon Valley Processing Center in Pennsylvania. Abdulkadir’s sudden death is reportedly the second to occur at that facility this year, and is currently being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police and the Clearfield County coroner.

Delvin Francisco Rodriguez, a 39-year-old man from Nicaragua was pronounced dead on December 14, just one day after he was scheduled to be deported. He was discovered unresponsive and without a pulse at the Adams County Detention Center in Colorado on December 4, removed to a medical facility, and declared dead 10 days later.

Nenko Stanev Gantchev, a 56-year-old man from Bulgaria, died in ICE custody December 15 at the North Lake Processing Center in Michigan. While ICE wrote that they suspected he died of natural causes, his cause of death is under investigation.

ICE’s webpage dedicated to Detainee Death Reporting lists only 15 deaths in 2025—not including any from this month. However, at least 20 immigrants had already died in ICE custody as of October, according to NPR.

ICE is required to publish information about an in-custody death within 30 days.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Happy New Year! Trump Plans to Target Those With Student Debt in 2026

Student loan borrowers in default will have a particularly rough new year.

Donald Trump holds a signed executive order as he poses alongside Education Secretary Linda McMahon.
Chen Mengtong/China News Service/VCG/Getty Images
Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order to dismantle the Department of Education alongside Education Secretary Linda McMahon, March 20, 2025.

President Trump plans on ringing in the New Year by garnishing the wages of over 5 million student debtors currently in default on their loans, The Washington Post first reported.

Starting January 7, the Department of Education plans to withhold a portion of the wages of around 1,000 defaulted borrowers. The number will gradually increase within the following months.

By law, the Education Department must inform those in default at least 30 days before garnishing their wages. The department can take up to 15 percent of a student loan holder’s after-tax income to pay off their debts from college—yet another example of President Trump working against the issue of affordability he centered so much of his campaign around. Over 42 million people have student loans, and the number of people defaulting on them is expected to double very soon, highlighting the absurd price of college education in America, even as its value seems to be declining.

Edith Olmsted/
/

JD Vance Desperately Tries to Win Over Manosphere as Poll Numbers Tank

JD Vance’s weird cosplaying as a Navy SEAL quickly backfired.

JD Vance meme head posted on his body as he trains with three other Navy Seals, all holding up a giant log.
JD Vance via X
JD Vance posted this because even he knows he’s lame

No, JD Vance will not be our first “Chad” president.

The vice president shared a series of photographs to X Monday showing himself valiantly running physical training drills with Navy Seals at Base Coronado, in California. Vance was photographed running down the beach, carrying a heavy log, climbing a large cargo net, and even rowing. Another set of photographs showed him speaking with officers, and posing for a photograph in front of a large American flag.

Screenshot of @VP on x: Vice President Vance trains with @USNavy Seals at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado 📸 Four photos of Vance carrying a log, running, climbing a rope wall, and rowing with other Navy SEALS

“They took it easy on me and I still feel like I got hit by a freight train,” Vance wrote on X, recapping his 90-minute PT session. “So grateful to all of our warriors who keep us safe and keep the highest standards anywhere in the world!” Vance previously served a four-year stint in the public affairs section in the 2nd Marine Aircraft.

Obviously, Vance’s critics were not impressed.

“Cool, man—but when you’re done cosplaying, can you and your boss do something about housing and grocery prices? Thanks,” Mike Nellis, a Democratic strategist, wrote on X.

“It’s the middle of the workday. While Americans are grinding to make Christmas work, the vice president is burning taxpayer dollars pretending to be a Navy SEAL,” Christopher Hale, a former Democratic congressional candidate, wrote on X.

Even Vance couldn’t help but make fun of himself. He shared an edited version of the photograph that included his bloated, meme-ified face.

“Fixed it,” he wrote on X.

Screenshot of JD Vance's tweet sharing a photo of him with a meme head carrying a log with four other NAVY Seals

It’s not entirely clear what prompted Vance’s recent cosplaying adventure. Perhaps it has something to do with his recent presidential endorsement from Erika Kirk, a closely-held friend of the vice president. Or maybe it has something to do with his slipping poll numbers.

A recent survey by AtlasIntel found that while Vance was still the leading pick to become the Republican nominee in 2028, a majority of Republicans no longer support him. Only 46.7 percent of respondents said they would pick Vance over other figures, down from 54.6 percent in a September poll.

Meanwhile, a straw poll taken by Fox News at Turning Point USA’s Amerifest this past weekend found that 84.2 percent of respondents said they would like to see Vance as the Republican nominee in 2028, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trailing far behind him. In order to claim the full support of MAGA, it seems Vance may have decided it’s time to prove himself more than a sniveling debate kid.

