Epstein Survivor Calls Out Trump as He Loses It
Donald Trump’s Christmas message on Jeffrey Epstein isn’t being received well by anyone—including survivors of Epstein’s abuse.
A survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse torched President Donald Trump’s outrageous message on the alleged sex trafficker.
Trump, who reportedly had an intimate friendship with Epstein, posted a special Christmas message Thursday addressed to “the many Sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein, gave him bundles of money, went to his island, attended his parties, and thought he was the greatest guy on earth, only to ‘drop him like a dog’ when things got too HOT.”
Trump congratulated himself for “dropping” the convicted sex offender “long before it was fashionable to do so.”
But Marijke Chartouni, who has said she was sexually abused by Epstein when she was 20 years old, didn’t buy Trump’s attempt to distance himself from the convicted sex offender.
“Every accusation is a confession. Cheers,” she wrote on X.
