Trump Tries to Save His Disaster Peace Deals at Mar-a-Lago

Trump has been claiming he is “close” to a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine for almost a year—an embarrassing development for a war he claimed he could end on his first day in office. The Ukrainian president has said that a peace deal is “90 percent ready.” Only time—and the Kremlin—will tell.

Meanwhile, Trump has been at a fork in the road in Gaza for two months, as Israel both continues to violate the ceasefire and plans to carry on its occupation and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in the region.

“We are deep in Gaza, and we will never leave Gaza. We are there to defend, to prevent what happened. We are standing, as we said,” Israel Defense Minister Israel Katz said just days ago. “We trust the rock of Israel and the IDF in defending Israel in a fierce battle between jihadist enemies of this kind and Israeli enemies of this kind.” It’s hard to picture Netanyahu doing anything to push back on that threat.