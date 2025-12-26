Trump Tries to Save His Disaster Peace Deals at Mar-a-Lago
Donald Trump is hosting two back-to-back summits at his Florida estate.
President Trump is holding two emergency summits next week at his Mar-a-Lago estate—first with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and then with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—in a supposed effort to stop two wars he’s failed to end.
Axios reports that Trump will host Zelenskiy on Sunday and Netanyahu on Monday.
Trump has been claiming he is “close” to a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine for almost a year—an embarrassing development for a war he claimed he could end on his first day in office. The Ukrainian president has said that a peace deal is “90 percent ready.” Only time—and the Kremlin—will tell.
Meanwhile, Trump has been at a fork in the road in Gaza for two months, as Israel both continues to violate the ceasefire and plans to carry on its occupation and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in the region.
“We are deep in Gaza, and we will never leave Gaza. We are there to defend, to prevent what happened. We are standing, as we said,” Israel Defense Minister Israel Katz said just days ago. “We trust the rock of Israel and the IDF in defending Israel in a fierce battle between jihadist enemies of this kind and Israeli enemies of this kind.” It’s hard to picture Netanyahu doing anything to push back on that threat.
Either way, it’s clear that the man who campaigned for his own Nobel Peace Prize is scrambling to end the two major international conflicts that have plagued his second term so far.