The Feverish Expectations of Biden’s State of the Union Address

The president’s State of the Union address will likely hit some familiar beats: bragging about accomplishments and setting the agenda for the future. Biden will also need to make the case that the economy is strong, even as public polling shows middling to poor opinions of how the economy is faring, with particular concerns about inflation. (The president may address the idea of “shrinkflation,” arguing that corporations are increasing prices for fewer goods and services.)

Meanwhile, the issues of abortion rights and reproductive health care continue to be highly salient, particularly in the wake of an Alabama Supreme Court decision last month that temporarily imperiled access to in vitro fertilization. Here the president is on more favorable terrain, and he seems eager to press that advantage: One of Biden’s guests at the State of the Union address will be Kate Cox, a Texas woman who sued the state after she was blocked from obtaining an abortion in the midst of a medical crisis.

But the pure vibes of the State of the Union address will matter just as much as all the boxes the president manages to tick as he winds his way through his speech. Biden will need to be careful, Bennett said, to not allow his speech to devolve into a mere laundry list of his accomplishments and goals while in office: It’s more effective to tell a compelling story to Americans than try to detail specific policies. “People will only take away a vague feeling. They won’t remember all the details,” Bennett said. “What they’ll remember is, how does he make them feel about his own ability and his ability to have an impact on people’s lives?”