State of the Union Job Number One: Talk to the Working Class

But the fact that he’s not getting a lot of credit is not puzzling, because either a) nobody knows about this wealth transfer or b) they kind of know it, but they don’t really believe it. There are reasons for this: First, Biden has not been a very effective salesman for his ideas and accomplishments. He also suffers for the fact that his party, writ large, isn’t entirely on the same page. A lot of Democratic senators and House members don’t even understand what middle-out economics is, and outside of a small handful of Democratic elected officials, you never hear much talk about transferring wealth and power from the top to the middle.

The second group, those who kind of know it but don’t buy it, largely just accept the economic conventional wisdom of the last 40 years: Namely, that the path to growth relies on some combination of tax cuts and vague commitment to getting the government out of the way. People have been so conditioned to think this that it colors everything they think about economics. (Every time a debate moderator asks a Democrat, “But how will you pay for [insert idea here]”—a question rarely put to the Republicans who are routinely running up deficits—these notions get reinforced.) Practically everybody who follows economics will tell you, accurately, that inflation was almost wholly the result of supply chain breakdowns, and that increased government spending contributed on the margins. But in polls, huge numbers of respondents finger government spending as the culprit. Why wouldn’t they? They’ve been told all their lives that government spending is wasteful and evil.

Changing 40 years of conventional wisdom is hard, and the Democrats have done a poor job of making their case. They don’t sing from the same hymnal at all. As a result, not many Americans recognize the philosophical thread that ties together the infrastructure law, the American Rescue Plan, the Inflation Reduction Act, the law bringing chip manufacturing back to our shores, and the various efforts the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission have undertaken to reduce monopoly power: All of them are about bringing jobs, wealth, and political power back to working people.