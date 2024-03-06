You are using an outdated browser.
Female Governors Who Face Down MAGA Rage Are Unsung Heroes of Trump Era

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico speaks out about guns, the Hispanic vote, the Trump-Biden showdown, and MAGA-fueled misogyny.

Steven St John/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Michelle Lujan Grisham, governor of New Mexico, speaks in her office in Santa Fe on Aug. 8, 2019.

Earlier this week, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico signed a handful of gun control bills in the face of a terrible spate of gun violence in her state that has drawn national attention. Lujan Grisham is smack in the middle of some big trends in our politics right now: The transformation of the southwest, the success of Democrats in border states, and the rise of the female Democratic governor in the era of Donald Trump. We chatted with Lujan Grisham about all these thingsand a whole lot more.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

