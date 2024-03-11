Florida Closes a Particularly Stupid, Cruel Legislative Session

Rising insurance rates aren’t the only way climate change is affecting Florida, though. It’s also getting hotter. So while Republicans put Band-Aids on their state’s insurance crisis, they also took the time to ensure that workers struggling to pay skyrocketing rents and insurance premiums aren’t extended luxuries like a bottle of water or a sit in the shade: Following the example set last year by Texas Republicans, Florida’s GOP also pushed forward a measure this session to curtail the power of local governments to mandate that employers offer workers rest, shade, and water breaks on especially hot days. The same bill prevents city and county governments from raising their minimum wage above the state or federal level.

Thanks to the GOP, as well, teenagers will now join the ranks of those toiling in the hot sun for little pay. That’s because lawmakers passed another bill on Friday allowing employees over the age of 16 to work more than 30 hours a week so long as they get approval from a parent, guardian, or school superintendent. It further specifies that there are no limits on the hours that teens the same age can work so long as they’re homeschooled or attend classes virtually. Unlike older workers, though, underage teens working more than eight hours a day are entitled to one 30-minute break every four hours. That might come in handy for teens who’ll now be able to work in roofing and residential construction, provided that work is on structures that are six feet tall or shorter.

Incarcerated Floridians face even more dire conditions. Lawmakers refused to even hear a bill to guarantee ventilation, along with adequate meal time and health products, in the state’s prison, where 75 percent of housing is not air conditioned.