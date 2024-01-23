DeSantis Will Now Return to What He Does Best: Terrorizing LGBTQ People in Florida

Aside from a handful of running jokes involving pudding and boot lifts, the most durable legacy of the Ron DeSantis presidential campaign, which ended on Sunday, will be its relentless demonization of queer and trans people. DeSantis and his staff made scapegoating LGBTQ people—portrayed as threats to children and to the nation itself—a dominant message in a race there was little doubt the Florida governor would lose. This assault on LGBTQ people’s rights and safety will outlast his relatively brief and failed run for the White House. We should now expect DeSantis to return to demonizing queer and trans people in his state. His acceptance of threats and intimidation will live on in our national politics, as well.

From his go-to nonsensical debate talking points about children being “transed,” to videos promoting DeSantis as an anti-drag crusader with fascist imagery, the DeSantis campaign turned to anti-trans politics so predictably that it seemed calculated. Political writers told us that it didn’t work, that he was being “too online,” too steeped in convoluted anti-woke signaling, too awkward and insincere even to be capable of communicating something he meant. It was tempting to believe, I guess, that no one would throw their weight so fully behind such legally shabby legislation as bans on drag performance, or on teaching queer books, or discussing slavery in the classroom—not unless it was part of some other plan. At times in this campaign, the reality that DeSantis wasn’t just “running to the right” of Trump on “culture war” issues but had already governed from there somehow eluded political commentators. DeSantis pushed his state’s health regulators to halt access to gender-affirming care, attempted to ban state colleges and universities from discussing “social issues” as very broadly and vaguely defined, and threatened venues who hosted drag events—while accusing those who opposed him of spreading a “fake narrative.”