The Big Problem With All These Abortion Ballot Initiatives

The Missouri initiative that remains in play, the campaign for which raised more than $1 million on its official launch day, has a viability limit. “It will be better at getting people abortions. It will hurt getting the government out of pregnancy,” said Erika Christensen, co-founder of Patient Forward, a group that advocates for abortion at every stage of pregnancy, to the Missouri Independent. Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri now supports the measure.

“There is an enormous amount of pressure being put on leaders across states to run ballots whether they are good or bad,” Bonyen Lee-Gilmore, vice-president of communications at the National Institute for Reproductive Health, or NIRH, told The Guardian in January. NIRH is part of a coalition effort called the Learning and Accountability Project, or LAP, which aims to provide research and educational campaigns to support abortion rights policies that go beyond recreating Roe. That work is up against the pressure too of the narrative now being pushed about the ballot initiatives in much news coverage focusing on whether abortion ballot measures help Democrats in 2024. That abortion rights supporters have multiple approaches to restore our rights gets collapsed into one story about the rise of ballot measures. The coverage that results is not necessarily concerned with abortion rights so much as the hope that, by association, ballot initiatives may reelect Joe Biden.

Abortion rights, so crucial to both medically necessary health care and the principle of bodily autonomy, are merely perceived as part of a larger plan. “Given this strategy’s success in the midterm and special elections, centering abortion rights seems like a safe bet for Biden in 2024,” a recent Vox piece offered. A new 501(c)4 nonprofit launched and solely funded by Democratic governor and billionaire J.B. Pritzker has thrown a few million behind ballot initiatives in states like Arizona and Nevada, key states for winning the White House. As a consultant on the Nevada ballot measure campaign put it to The Washington Post, “Anywhere where you have one of these on the ballot, you’re going to bring out a pro-choice segment of the electorate.” This will inevitably lead to donors deciding to focus their resources in those states that can get them, as the head of the Pritzker-funded group put it, “a lot of bang for your buck.” A scramble for funding and competition for the attention of national groups is already underway, Politico noted in February, “pitting abortion-rights supporters in states with near-total bans against those in states where abortion is legal but under threat against those in battleground states where Democrats hope a strong abortion access campaign will juice turnout and propel President Joe Biden and congressional candidates to victory.”