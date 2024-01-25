Joe Biden Is Running on Roe. It’s Not Enough.

To its credit, after Roe was overturned, the Biden administration did take some steps toward countering this potential application of the Comstock Act. In December 2022, the Department of Justice issued a memo stating their position that the Comstock Act does not prohibit mailing abortion pills. Jen Klein, director of the White House Gender Policy Council, called the Comstock Act “super dangerous” in remarks to press this week, particularly because it has a five-year statute of limitations. That means, should an abortion-hostile administration choose to do so, it could prosecute in the future any alleged violations now. Klein also noted the broader anti-abortion play—that right-wing groups “don’t think they need to pass a national abortion ban” because they think they can get courts to rule that the Comstock Act is functionally a national abortion ban.

That strategy will come before the Supreme Court this spring, in a case that will be decided before election day. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. U.S. Food and Drug Administration is meant to block access to mifepristone, the safe and widely used abortion pill. More than half of abortions in the United States are performed using medication. Imagine what abortion access would look like in this country if the Court were to side with plaintiffs, a group that did not exist until shortly before this suit was filed, incorporated in a jurisdiction so that it would end up in front of one of the most extreme right-wing judges in the federal judiciary. That judge, Matthew Kacsmaryk, has given them what they wanted: citing the Comstock Act to support the plaintiffs’ attempt to overturn the FDA’s 23-year-old approval of mifepristone. Further, Kacsmaryk claimed that the plaintiffs are likely to succeed in their argument that the Comstock Act already prohibits mailing mifepristone. Kacsmaryk’s order is currently stayed—and mifepristone remains available—pending the Supreme Court’s decision.

“Anti-abortion activists’ endgame was never just to overturn Roe—it was always to ban all abortions nationwide,” said Kelly Baden, vice president for Public Policy at Guttmacher, in December. “Restricting medication abortion helps them get to that goal.” They don’t need Republicans to pass a thing for this to happen. Mary Ziegler, law professor and author of Roe: The History of a National Obsession has further argued that “the Comstock Act is the only realistic way to force through a national ban.”