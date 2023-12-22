The Curse Pushes Cringe Beyond the Limits

The titular curse both is and isn’t an engine of the story this show has to tell. Early in the first episode, Asher and Whitney are in the midst of a production crisis. In an interview with a local TV news journalist, Asher loses his temper. The moment is caught on film, and the crew is left to figure out how to quash or spin the potentially disastrous footage. Killing time in a strip-mall parking lot, Dougie suggests that he film Asher buying a can of soda from a young Black girl (Hikmah Warsame) selling them on the street. The disingenuous optics of the moment are crudely obvious, even to Asher, but he agrees anyway. What transpires is a pure distillation of the show’s Larry David-by-way-of-David Lynch aesthetic. Asher buys the can, woodenly thanking the little girl, Nala, but he only has a $100 bill in his wallet. After he thinks the camera has cut, he tries to convince Nala to let him have the bill back so he can get some change and give her a more appropriate sum. Eventually, he snatches the money and Nala screws her eyes shut. “I curse you,” she says, with feeling.

John Paul Lopez/A24/Paramount+/Showtime

The show never really decides whether this moment is the premise for a postmodern sitcom or a psychological horror series. Are we watching a hapless man bumble through life under the mistaken impression that the curse really has power over him, or are we seeing someone being genuinely tormented by the supernatural? Signs and wonders do occasionally manifest throughout the episodes, and plenty of ordinary, consequential things go wrong for Whitney and Asher. They get tepid, unencouraging notes from the network; they learn that the local businesses they’ve propped up to prove their positive impact on the community will only stay open during filming, which makes the project feel like a sham; birds constantly fly into the mirrored walls of Whitney’s houses, dying of either blunt force trauma or embarrassment.



Yet most of these misfortunes are plausible as mishaps, and in many cases they are the results of Whitney’s and Asher’s own selfish behavior. We get a sense of this dynamic in the show’s very first scene. Whitney and Asher are filming an interview with an unemployed local man and his terminally ill mother. They offer the man a job in their coffee shop, but the mother’s reaction doesn’t look big enough on-screen. So Dougie drops fake tears in her eyes. Whitney and Asher are visibly aghast, but they put up little resistance. Noting their complacency, Dougie moves in to spray menthol in the woman’s eyes—he wants them to appear reddened, as if from truly crying. This sequence is horrifying in its blunt revelation of the depths to which Whitney, Asher, and Dougie will each agree to descend in the service of the show. When, later, the son comes knocking on their door with a series of accusations and an armed posse, the hosts may simply be reaping what they sow. Insofar as Nala’s curse plays into any of this, it serves mainly as a way to demonstrate both Asher’s delusion and his blinkered self-awareness: Giving him a sense of being doomed makes him, as a character, perhaps more open to naming the many sins he’s trying to escape.