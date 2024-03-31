How Supplements Supercharged Alex Jones’s Hateful Conspiracies

Jones’s move into the supplements industry did not occur until his third decade in media. In January 2011, when I spent a week in Austin reporting one of the first national profiles of Jones, he was still in the early stages of shifting his business model from producing multiple documentaries a year to running an online health store supported by Infowars programming—in particular running coverage of bogus stories. An early test case came in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster of 2011, when Jones sent a crew to coastal California to report on radiation washing up on American shores from Japan. The coverage was designed to drive sales on his first private-label supplement, an iodine dropper called Infowars Life. Reed interviews staffers from the period who narrate how Jones became furious when their reporting did not produce evidence of heightened radiation levels. “Did we think he wanted us to lie? Yeah, it was obvious,” says one former Infowars producer. Jones shut his reporters down but continued to push iodine, routinely consuming the product on air to show viewers how easy it was to protect their thyroids from nonexistent radiation.

Infowars’s supplements business had expanded to multiple products by December 14, 2012, the morning of the Sandy Hook massacre. But if it wasn’t yet clear that the store would make Jones his first $100 million, everybody knew how he’d respond to the news of the most horrific mass shooting in U.S. history. “There is a reported school shooting in Connecticut, one of the states with draconian restrictions on gun ownership,” Jones said, flipping through wire reports of the breaking news. “This is staged. And you know, I’ve been saying for many months, get ready for many mass shootings.”

We know exactly how crucial the Sandy Hook hoax story was to the explosive growth of the Infowars pill business thanks to the incompetence of Jones’s lawyers in both of his trials. During the Texas trial, his attorney, Andino Reynal, accidentally sent Jones’s entire phone history to the opposing lawyers, including evidence undermining key pieces of Jones’s sworn testimony. Not to be outdone, Jones’s lawyer in the Connecticut trial, Norman Pattis, sent opposing lawyers something even more damning: a tranche of emails containing sales analytics of Infowars-branded products through 2014.