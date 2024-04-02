Mike Johnson’s Proposed Ukraine Deal Is as Cynical as It Is Stupid

Embattled House Speaker Mike Johnson is reportedly considering a deal to trade additional military aid for Ukraine—a top priority for Democrats, opposed by many Republicans—for some kind of grand bargain to end the White House’s temporary pause on approving new liquefied natural gas export terminals, announced in January. Appearing on Fox News on Easter Sunday, asked about the potential for getting an agreement on Ukraine funding, Johnson somewhat obliquely referenced hopes to “unleash American energy; have national gas exports that will un-fund Vladimir Putin’s war effort.”

There are virtually no other details as to what such an agreement might look like, and reporting on the matter hasn’t really helped clear things up. While Republicans and the fossil fuel industry have falsely painted the White House’s temporary pause on new export terminal approvals as a “moratorium” on LNG exports, Hill reporters are also now echoing this misleading language. Politico called it a “pause on natural gas exports.” Just about the opposite is true: The United States sold more LNG than any other country last year and broke gas production records. It has produced more crude oil than at any point in its history for the last six years running, and has led the pack of countries embarking on new oil and gas development for the last two. All that new exploration and drilling is helping to put even modest climate goals out of reach.