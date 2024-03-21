The Amazon Rain Forest Needs Donald Trump to Lose

The demise of the world’s largest tropical rain forest, nearly the size of the contiguous United States, would mean a loss of biodiversity on a scale only seen a handful of times since the dawn of evolution, and tragedy for the native cultures who over thousands of generations have relied on the forest’s flora and fauna. It would alter global precipitation patterns: Currently, the Amazon generates rainclouds that irrigate agriculture from the bread baskets of Argentina to even the U.S. Midwest. Yet even these effects would arguably pale in comparison to the amount of carbon that the collapse of the Amazon, or large chunks of it, would pump into the atmosphere. The basin warehouses, depending on your source, between 120 billion and 200 billion tons of carbon—equivalent to more than five years of emissions from global fossil fuel consumption at 2023 levels. As the window to avert catastrophic climate change and keep global temperature rises below 2 Centigrade (3.6 Fahrenheit) rapidly narrows, preventing that huge, unprecedented pulse of greenhouse gas emissions will require a concerted and increasingly urgent international effort, from policymakers both in Amazonian nations but also the developed world, especially the United States.

So, far, they have flunked the test. “There’s a lack of political will,” warns World Wildlife Fund climate change head Manuel Pulgar Vidal, a former environment minister of Peru. “We should be very concerned. This decade will be decisive. There’s a lot of pessimism and frustration around the implementation of the Paris protocol, which is going very slowly. If we don’t get a grip on this, the consequences could be catastrophic.”

The Biden administration could arguably have done more to help focus global decisionmakers’ minds on the issue. But in addition to being consumed by other international crises, from Ukraine to the Middle East, it has also rightly been aware of the hair-trigger sensitivities around U.S. power in Latin America, a region that has frequently been on the wrong end of Washington’s geopolitical machinations. USAID does have programs on Amazonian conservation, however, including in the two largest Amazonian national territories, Brazil and Peru. Meanwhile, the Inflation Reduction Act, the most significant piece of climate legislation ever, does at least give Biden some moral high ground, should he be reelected, from which to prod other governments towards urgent climate action.