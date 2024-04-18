The Feeling Is Mutual

So is the road, the vehicle,

the painted line, the shoulder.

So are the clouds, the gaps between,

the labor below, the trenching, the depth

and what we worked and what

we found. So is the time it took

to strike bedrock, to step

on the shovel, dig the spade,

to forge the ditch, to lay the trough

so water will flow across the pasture.

So are the wildflowers, the clearing,

the copse, the wells. So are the bulls

lumbering over and bowing down.

So is the thirst that opens their throats.