The Shady Right-Wing Threats to Keep Biden Off Some State Ballots

Allen, the current secretary of state, did not alert Biden of that option in his April 8 letter this cycle. He instead indicated that the deadlines were strict and immutable. “If those certificates are not in my office on time, there will be no certification and no appearance on the Alabama general election ballot in accordance with sections 17-13-22 and 17-14-31(a) of the Code of Alabama,” Allen warned. “With this letter, we are providing ample notification to the leadership of the Democratic Party at the state and national level that the burden of providing those certifications by the statutorily set deadline is a requirement that they must meet.”

Rescheduling the Democratic convention would be no easy feat. The major networks traditionally reserve some airtime for each party each night, making it an invaluable chance to appeal to voters. If Democrats moved the convention earlier in the month to meet Alabama’s August 15 deadline, they would have to compete with the Summer Olympics in Paris, which take place between July 26 and August 11 this year. The Republican convention is already scheduled for the week before that. The logistical and financial hurdles would also likely be immense even if it were feasible.

What makes Alabama and Ohio’s actions so striking is that the two states warned the Supreme Court that something like this might happen. In a friend of the court brief in Anderson, a coalition of Republican-led states hinted in unsubtle terms that they would retaliate with their own disqualifications if Trump were removed from the ballot anywhere. The attorneys general of Alabama and Ohio both signed onto the brief.