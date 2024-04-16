Anything Elon Musk Can Do a Bus Can Do Better

Let’s start with some basics, though. Public buses are an unbeatable value. Here in New York City, $2.90 will get you between and within boroughs, usually just a few blocks from your door. A pilot program initiated last fall included one fare-free route in each borough, in the hopes of eventually making buses free throughout. Boston made a number of bus lines fare-free this year, as well. Olympia and many other Washington municipalities have embraced free buses throughout their entire transit system, following the example set in 2019 by Kansas City, Missouri and Raleigh, North Carolina. Luxembourg offers free public transit nationwide, and several other countries offer free buses, trams and trains to people under 18, students and senior citizens.

The cheapest Tesla, by contrast, costs nearly $40,000, which isn’t counting the cost of insurance, financing and all the other headaches involved in purchasing and owning a car. Elon Musk has allegedly scrapped plans to make what would have been Tesla’s most affordable offering yet, a smaller car slated to be priced at around $25,000. That announcement had already been delayed for several years, reportedly because Musk demanded that his engineers produce a vehicle without pedals or a steering wheel. He did eventually relent, but seems much more interested in championing error-prone Cybertrucks and self-driving “robotaxis,” both of which have questionable safety records.