How This Trump Prosecution Could Have Happened Years Ago

Congressman Jim Jordan wanted revenge on behalf of Donald Trump against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for bringing the election interference charges against Trump for which he’s now standing trial in Manhattan.



Jordan threatened Bragg with “oversight”: dragging him before his committee repeatedly, threatening him with contempt of Congress, putting a right-wing target on Bragg’s back by publicizing him to draw sharpshooters from as far as Wyoming or Idaho, and the possibility of going to jail if he didn’t answer Jordan’s questions right. He, James Comer, and Bryan Steil—three chairmen of three different committees—wrote to Bragg in March 2023: