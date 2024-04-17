You are using an outdated browser.
The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent/
PODCAST

Finally, Mike Johnson Makes His Move to Shiv Marjorie Taylor Greene

With the speaker moving forward on bills funding aid to Ukraine and Israel, braving MAGA fury, an influential Democratic congresswoman lays out what we should expect to happen next.

Mike Johnson looks up
Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images
House Speaker Mike Johnson at the Capitol on April 16

Here on the podcast we’ve repeatedly argued that Mike Johnson might ultimately allow a vote on military aid to Ukraine, even if it risks his ouster as speaker by MAGA forces in the House. Now that moment has arrived: House GOP leaders are preparing to move forward with Ukraine aid as part of a package of billsand Marjorie Taylor Greene is furious. We talked to Democratic Representative Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey, a former U.S. Navy Pilot and member of the Armed Services Committee, who helps unravel why Johnson is doing this now, its prospects for success, and the true extent of Russian influence over MAGA.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

